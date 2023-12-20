BCS Wealth Management Has $563,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,013. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

