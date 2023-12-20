BCS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 106,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.