BCS Wealth Management Invests $1.78 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after acquiring an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. 27,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

