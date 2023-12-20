BCS Wealth Management Invests $541,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,185,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 949,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,235. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

