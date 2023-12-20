BCS Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 17,782 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $695.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.