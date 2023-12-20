BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 545,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,179. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

