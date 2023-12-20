BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $239,552,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $29,022,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

