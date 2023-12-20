BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 32,560 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 166,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,614,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.21.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

