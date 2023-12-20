BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 10,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,139. The stock has a market cap of $261.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

