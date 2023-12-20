BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,645 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 40.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,276 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $677.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

