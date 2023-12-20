BCS Wealth Management Sells 6,582 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 39,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

