BCS Wealth Management Takes $501,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 297,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,015. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

