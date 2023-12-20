Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $36.53. Biohaven shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 252,986 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

