Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

TSE BIR opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.61. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$9.74.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.674685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

