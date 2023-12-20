Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 256,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 297,575 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $935.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

