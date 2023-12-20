BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $797.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,253. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.85.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

