Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.47. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 603,911 shares.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 195.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

