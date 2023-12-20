Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. 41,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,991. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

