Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

CRBN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.43. 8,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $136.23 and a 1-year high of $166.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

