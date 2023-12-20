Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $1,036,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,259. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

