Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,672. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

