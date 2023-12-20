Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 991 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

EFAX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

