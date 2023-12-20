Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837,557. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.