Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,981. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

