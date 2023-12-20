Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 358,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,463. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

