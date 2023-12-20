Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.75. 355,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,099. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

