Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JCPB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 832,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

