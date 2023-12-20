Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $902,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. 197,030 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.