Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $229,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 824,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,572. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

