Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,156 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. 786,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,374. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

