Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 2,315 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 247,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,286. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Fidelity Total Bond ETF
The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Total Bond ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.