Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 3,728 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 365,884 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 602.0% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

