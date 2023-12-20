Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 663 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,809. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

