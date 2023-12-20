Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844. The company has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

