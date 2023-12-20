Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

