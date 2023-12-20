Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 115 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.48. 689,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $185.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

