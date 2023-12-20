Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 537 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.05. 3,546,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

