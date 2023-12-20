Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 114,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,593. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

