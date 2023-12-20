Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,876 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 4.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.67. 201,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,977. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.