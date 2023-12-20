Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Linde comprises 4.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.59. 229,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,964. The stock has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

