Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,894. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

