Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

PLTR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,193,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,352. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

