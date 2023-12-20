Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.34. 1,244,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,499. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.06 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

