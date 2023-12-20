Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 4.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 123,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,315. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.