Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 305,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,506,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,931,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

XHB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 527,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,750. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

