Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRLT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.