Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of BRLT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
