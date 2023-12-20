Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 3,554,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

