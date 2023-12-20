Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 35,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 558,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $4,057,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 3,554,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

