Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.