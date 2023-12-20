British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7006 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

